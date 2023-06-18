Steven D. Black Acquires 4,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

