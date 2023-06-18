Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Stock Position Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

