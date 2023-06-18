Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 122,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 360,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sulliden Mining Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.