Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $61,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

