Susan Helfrick Sells 16,964 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 183,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

