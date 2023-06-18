Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $141.60 and last traded at $142.79. Approximately 4,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SZKMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suzuki Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

