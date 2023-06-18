Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.