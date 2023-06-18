Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.