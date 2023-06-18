Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,040 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

