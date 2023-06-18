Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 10,862 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,273,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,866,000 after acquiring an additional 341,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 413,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,190 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $25.63 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

