Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.