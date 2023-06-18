Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,600 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.