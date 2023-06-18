Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,846 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.15% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.36 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $829.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $126,560. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

