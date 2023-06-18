Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 400 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

