Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 48,400 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 240.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

