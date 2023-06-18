Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 637 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

