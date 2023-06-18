Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 700 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $85.22 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

