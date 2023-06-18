Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,517,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

