Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $77.74 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.