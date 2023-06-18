Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 328,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 282,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.