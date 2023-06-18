Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 11,025 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

