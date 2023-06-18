Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 13,131 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $9,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celanese Stock Performance

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

