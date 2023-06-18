Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,383 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,719 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,398 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

