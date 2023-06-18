Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 504 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CWST stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.