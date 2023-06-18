Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 982 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $75.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,300 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

