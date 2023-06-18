Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

BURL stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $198.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

