Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 45,900 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

