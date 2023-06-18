Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

