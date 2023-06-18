Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,769 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,232,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after buying an additional 420,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

