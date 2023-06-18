Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.54 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Q2 worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,589 shares of company stock worth $2,268,074 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

