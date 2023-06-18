Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,590,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

GKOS stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.