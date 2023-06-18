Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ENSG opened at $94.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

