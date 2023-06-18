Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.82.

MOH opened at $278.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average is $295.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

