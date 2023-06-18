Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 703.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $7,926,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.