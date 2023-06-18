Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.90 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 66,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

