Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,982,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,565 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $13,975,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.