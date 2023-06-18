Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.05 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of CarGurus worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

