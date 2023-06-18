Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.08 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 183.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.1 %

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -624.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

