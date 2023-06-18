Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

