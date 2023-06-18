Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.08 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

