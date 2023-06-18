Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

