Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Cabot worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Cabot Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

