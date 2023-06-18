Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Perficient worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

