Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.98 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 750,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

