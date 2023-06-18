Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,768 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.