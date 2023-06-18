Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $120.72 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

