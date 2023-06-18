Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,592 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of TDC opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.