Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WSC opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.