Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 10,351 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.