Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $150.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

